Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 6

In his last game on May 26, Holmgren posted 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 127-114 win over the Spurs. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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