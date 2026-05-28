Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 6
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Holmgren's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on May 26, Holmgren posted 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 127-114 win over the Spurs. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.