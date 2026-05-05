Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 1

Holmgren tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 131-122 win over the Suns on April 27. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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