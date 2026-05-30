Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 7

Last time out on May 28, Wallace put up 11 points and three steals in a 118-91 loss to the Spurs. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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