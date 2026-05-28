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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 6

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Wallace's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 26, Wallace posted seven points, five assists, two steals and two blocks in a 127-114 win over the Spurs. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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