Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 6

Last time out on May 26, Wallace posted seven points, five assists, two steals and two blocks in a 127-114 win over the Spurs. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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