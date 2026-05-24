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Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs

Carter Bryant

San Antonio Spurs • #11 PF

Carter Bryant And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

Carter Bryant and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Bryant's points prop was 2.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 22, Bryant recorded three points in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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