Carter Bryant And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

In his last game on May 22, Bryant recorded three points in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

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