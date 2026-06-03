Carter Bryant And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 1

Bryant had two points in his most recent action, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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