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Carter Bryant
San Antonio Spurs

Carter Bryant

San Antonio Spurs • #11 PF

Carter Bryant And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 1

Carter Bryant and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Bryant's points prop was 2.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bryant had two points in his most recent action, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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