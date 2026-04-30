Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 6
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Johnson totaled 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves on April 27. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.