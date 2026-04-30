Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 6

Johnson totaled 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves on April 27. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.