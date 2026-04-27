Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 25, Johnson put up nine points in a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.