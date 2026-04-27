Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 5

Last time out on April 25, Johnson put up nine points in a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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