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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Dosunmu's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 12, Dosunmu put up 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 126-97 loss to the Spurs. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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