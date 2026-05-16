Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

Last time out on May 12, Dosunmu put up 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 126-97 loss to the Spurs. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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