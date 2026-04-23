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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 3

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Dosunmu's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Dosunmu put up nine points and five assists in his last appearance, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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