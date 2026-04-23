Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 3

Dosunmu put up nine points and five assists in his last appearance, a 119-114 win over the Nuggets on April 20. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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