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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Warriors On April 5

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 5. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Thompson recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 140-106 win over the Jazz. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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