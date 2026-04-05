Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Warriors On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Thompson recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 140-106 win over the Jazz. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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