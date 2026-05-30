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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 7

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Caruso's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28, Caruso tallied seven points. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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