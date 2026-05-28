Alex Caruso And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 6

Caruso put up 22 points, six assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 127-114 win over the Spurs on May 26. Caruso averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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