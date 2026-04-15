Al Horford And Warriors Square Off Against Clippers In Play-In Game

Horford put up five points in his last action, a 115-110 loss to the Clippers on April 12. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per game.

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