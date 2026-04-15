Al Horford And Warriors Square Off Against Clippers In Play-In Game
Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Horford's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Horford put up five points in his last action, a 115-110 loss to the Clippers on April 12. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.