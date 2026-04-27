Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Suns In Game 4
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Mitchell's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mitchell had 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.