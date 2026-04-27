Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Suns In Game 4

Mitchell had 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per contest.

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