Clemson at Duke Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Clemson at Duke, which tips at noon ET on Saturday.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Clemson vs. Duke Prediction, Picks

This is a low total; I think it should be a bit lower.

Both of these teams are good defensively, and they also play at slow paces -- two things that should aid the under.

In terms of KenPom defense, Duke ranks third and Clemson is 16th. By adjusted tempo, Clemson is 330th and Duke is 265th.

Clemson can be the main driver of this under. In addition to playing super slowly and being strong on D, the Tigers aren't that good on offense, ranking 71st in O.

Outside of an OT game, Clemson has held teams to 66 or fewer points in eight straight contests. Duke has permitted 60 or fewer points in six of its past eight games.

All in all, the defenses can win out in this ACC matchup, and the under is the side I want to be on.

Star Duke freshman Cameron Boozer is averaging 23.0 points per game for the season, so it's notable that his points prop is 21.5.

I think it makes sense, though, and I'm into the under.

As we just laid out, the pace should be very slow in this game, and points are going to be hard to come by for both sides -- as evidenced by the 133.5-point total. Plus, Clemson is strong on defense.

All of that could push Boozer to a lower scoring night than usual.

Boozer's scoring outputs have been a tad muted at home of late, with Boozer netting 19 or fewer points in three of his past four home games.

He's not a high-volume three-point shooter, either, making only 1.5 threes per night, so he gets the vast majority of his points from twos and free throws.

Facing a good defense in a game between a pair of slow-paced squads, Boozer to go under 21.5 points is my favorite bet of this game.

