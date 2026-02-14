Texas Tech at Arizona Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Texas Tech at Arizona, which tips at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona Prediction, Picks

My favorite bet in this Big 12 clash is the under on this total of 157.5 points.

Arizona is elite defensively, ranking second in KenPom defense. Prior to letting up 82 points at Kansas last time out in their first loss of the campaign, Arizona had held four of their past five opponents to 74 or fewer points, giving up fewer than 55 points in three of those games.

Texas Tech can help the under, too. The Red Raiders are a decent 26th in KenPom D and just 167th in adjusted tempo. Texas Tech has held three consecutive teams under 65 points, including giving up 64 points to Kansas. They do a great job limiting three-point tries, permitting a 35.5% three-point attempt rate, the 313th highest.

While Arizona is eighth in offense and 23rd in tempo, Torvik also likes the under, projecting there to be 154 total points.

Freshman Koa Peat has been a slightly better scorer at home, and that leads me to this bet.

For the season, Peat is netting 14.9 points per game at home. He's scored at least 13 points in five of his previous six home games.

A big reason for Peat's higher scoring output at home is that gets to the free-throw line more in the split -- averaging 4.8 free-throw attempts per night at home, compared to 2.7 in road games.

Peat is coming off a brutal shooting performance in the loss at Kansas, a game where he made just two of 11 shots. By field-goal percentage, it was his worst shooting game of the season. Back at McKale Memorial Center -- a place where he's been good -- Peat can bounce back and score at least 13 points on Saturday.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight?

