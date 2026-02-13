2 Best Bets for the NBA All-Star Three Point Contest

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering various NBA All-Star odds for events across NBA All-Star Weekend, including Saturday's three-point contest.

Which shooters will participate in the three-point contest, and which players are the best bets to take home the trophy?

Let's break down this loaded field of three-point specialists.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

2026 NBA Three Point Contest Participants

Three Point Contest Betting Picks

Here's a full break down of the format of the three-point contest. For this bet, it's important to know that all eight competitors shoot in Round 1, and the three top scorers move on to the final.

I'm bullish on Mitchell's chances of being in the top three after Round 1.

Mitchell is having a good year from deep, making the most threes in the NBA so far this season. His percentage of 37.6% is more good than great, but Mitchell is capable of heating up in short spurts -- something we've seen plenty of from him in games in his career.

I also like that Mitchell has some experience in the three-point contest as this is his third time performing. He's trying to become the first-ever player to win both the three-point contest and the dunk contest in his career.

Portis is listed as the biggest longshot to win (+1600), and I think the market may be too low on him.

While I don't love backing a first-time participant, Portis is shooting the ball super well from three this season, making a pristine 45.1% from downtown. That's the sixth-best mark in the NBA, and it's the best clip among shooters in the three-point contest.

Portis is shooting a superb 51.3% on corner threes this year, and two of the racks will be in the corners. He could even opt to put his all-money-ball rack in one of the corners.

I also like that the 6-foot-9 Portis is someone who doesn't jump much on his in-game three-point shot, so he shouldn't have to make much of an adjustment for the three-point contest, an event where players usually jump less than they do in games in order to save energy.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.