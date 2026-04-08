NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 8

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor at Rocket Arena.

Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Magic (51.07% win probability)

Magic (51.07% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6)

Magic (-6) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Magic -220, Timberwolves +184

Magic -220, Timberwolves +184 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (89.83% win probability)

Pistons (89.83% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-18.5)

Pistons (-18.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Pistons -1786, Bucks +980

Pistons -1786, Bucks +980 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSWI

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.55% win probability)

Cavaliers (69.55% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-1.5)

Cavaliers (-1.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -124, Hawks +106

Cavaliers -124, Hawks +106 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, WUAB, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (78.68% win probability)

Nuggets (78.68% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-22.5)

Nuggets (-22.5) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -4000, Grizzlies +1500

Nuggets -4000, Grizzlies +1500 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, KUSA, FDSSE

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (77.54% win probability)

Spurs (77.54% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-3.5)

Spurs (-3.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Spurs -174, Trail Blazers +146

Spurs -174, Trail Blazers +146 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW, ESPN

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (56.18% win probability)

Thunder (56.18% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -270, Clippers +220

Thunder -270, Clippers +220 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSC

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Suns (82.35% win probability)

Suns (82.35% win probability) Spread: Suns (-10.5)

Suns (-10.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Suns -521, Mavericks +400

Suns -521, Mavericks +400 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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