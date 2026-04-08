NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 8
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor at Rocket Arena.
Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Magic (51.07% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Magic -220, Timberwolves +184
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (89.83% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-18.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -1786, Bucks +980
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSWI
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (69.55% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-1.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -124, Hawks +106
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, WUAB, FDSSE, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (78.68% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-22.5)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -4000, Grizzlies +1500
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, KUSA, FDSSE
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (77.54% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-3.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -174, Trail Blazers +146
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSW, ESPN
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (56.18% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -270, Clippers +220
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSC
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Suns (82.35% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-10.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Suns -521, Mavericks +400
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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