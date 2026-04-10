Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Rangers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3) vs. Texas Rangers (7-5)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CW33

Dodgers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-230) | TEX: (+190)

LAD: (-230) | TEX: (+190) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | TEX: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | TEX: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (1-0) for the Dodgers and Kumar Rocker (0-1) for the Rangers. Glasnow has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Glasnow's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Rocker has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers failed to cover. The Rangers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Rocker starts this season.

Dodgers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.5%)

Dodgers vs Rangers Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Rangers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -230 favorite, while Texas is a +190 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are -110 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -110.

Dodgers vs Rangers Over/Under

The Dodgers-Rangers contest on April 10 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (75%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -230 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 12 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 71.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-2).

Texas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +190 or longer.

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-2).

The Rangers have collected an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Freddie Freeman is batting .275 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks. He has an on-base percentage of .315 while slugging .529.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Freeman will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and 13 RBIs.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in OBP (.438), slugging percentage (.674) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .413.

His batting average is first among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Kyle Tucker has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.377/.364.

Tucker heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with six walks and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .267 with a .407 OBP and eight RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated 16 hits with a .415 on-base percentage and a .489 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 16th and he is 40th in slugging.

Corey Seager is batting .238 with three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Burger is batting .271 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Danny Jansen has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .241.

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