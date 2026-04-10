Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (4-9) vs. Houston Astros (6-7)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SCHN

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | HOU: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | HOU: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+164) | HOU: +1.5 (-200)

SEA: -1.5 (+164) | HOU: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 0.71 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 1-0, 4.32 ERA

The Mariners will call on Emerson Hancock (1-1) against the Astros and Tatsuya Imai (1-0). Hancock has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Hancock's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Imai has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros covered in both chances. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Imai starts this season.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (53.8%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -134 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Seattle is +164 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Astros game on April 10, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in five of their 13 opportunities.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-9-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-4-0).

The Astros have a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads Seattle in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.605) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .316 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .250 with three doubles and eight walks, while slugging .318 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualified batters, he is 74th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young has hit two homers with a team-high .478 SLG this season.

Young has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated 13 hits with a .500 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both categories. He's batting .317 and slugging .683.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Christian Walker leads his team with a .640 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .340 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Jose Altuve is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Carlos Correa has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .262.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!