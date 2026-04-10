Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (4-8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-5)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | STL: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146)

BOS: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 0-0, 2.89 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 0-2, 15.95 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Connelly Early versus the Cardinals and Dustin May (0-2). Early has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Early's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. May has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals failed to cover in both chances. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for two May starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.4%)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Cardinals moneyline has Boston as a -142 favorite, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Red Sox are +122 to cover, and the Cardinals are -146.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Cardinals on April 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with four wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in six of their 12 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 3-9-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 60% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has gone 2-3 (40%).

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-5-1).

The Cardinals have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .702, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .383 batting average and an on-base percentage of .408.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is second in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.434) this season, fueled by 10 hits. He's batting .250 while slugging .425.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Rafaela heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with two walks and two RBIs.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .250 with a .500 OBP and three RBI for Boston this season.

Yoshida heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up 13 hits with a .682 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Alec Burleson's .400 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .386.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .244 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

Ivan Herrera is batting .195 with three doubles and 12 walks.

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