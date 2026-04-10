Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (7-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-7)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-198) | COL: (+166)

SD: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

SD: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 0-1, 9.45 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA

The probable pitchers are Walker Buehler (0-1) for the Padres and Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) for the Rockies. Buehler has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Buehler's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sugano has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies covered in both chances. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Sugano starts this season -- they won both.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (61.7%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +166 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -198 favorite at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Rockies are -134 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +112.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Rockies on April 10, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -198.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Padres are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. They've gone 6-7 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Colorado has gone 2-2 (50%).

The Rockies have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-9-0).

The Rockies have gone 10-3-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by four extra-base hits. He has a .241 batting average and an on-base percentage of .281.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 137th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Bogaerts hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .259.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 151st, his on-base percentage 159th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by eight hits.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego with 11 hits, batting .239 this season with four extra-base hits.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has an on-base percentage of .388, a slugging percentage of .535, and has 14 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .326).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Troy Johnston is batting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has three home runs and a walk while batting .250.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .451 to lead his team.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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