NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 11
The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.72% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5.5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Pistons -225, Bucks +188
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSWI, NBA TV
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (54.60% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-11)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -559, 76ers +420
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE
Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (55.58% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-8)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -319, Magic +260
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSFL
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (89.18% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-19.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -4000, Hornets +1500
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.52% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-10.5)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Knicks -450, Cavaliers +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSOH
Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (75.38% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-16)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Bulls -1408, Wizards +830
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (75.23% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-13)
- Total: 215
- Moneyline: Heat -820, Pelicans +570
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSUN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (71.74% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-11)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Mavericks -599, Raptors +450
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, TSN, WFAA
Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.13% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7)
- Total: 241
- Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Grizzlies +250
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (83.30% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-19)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -3030, Nets +1300
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, WLNY
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.48% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -521, Jazz +390
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOK
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Suns (61.64% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Suns -180, Spurs +152
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, KENS
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (66.63% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-13)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Warriors -769, Trail Blazers +540
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KATU, KUNP
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Kings (51.89% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-6.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -255, Kings +205
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (50.60% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-10)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -461, Rockets +360
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, SCHN
