NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 11

The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the big games in the article below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.72% win probability)

Pistons (59.72% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5.5)

Pistons (-5.5) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Pistons -225, Bucks +188

Pistons -225, Bucks +188 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSWI, NBA TV

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: 76ers (54.60% win probability)

76ers (54.60% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-11)

Hawks (-11) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Hawks -559, 76ers +420

Hawks -559, 76ers +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Pacers (55.58% win probability)

Pacers (55.58% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-8)

Pacers (-8) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Pacers -319, Magic +260

Pacers -319, Magic +260 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSFL

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Celtics (89.18% win probability)

Celtics (89.18% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-19.5)

Celtics (-19.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Celtics -4000, Hornets +1500

Celtics -4000, Hornets +1500 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.52% win probability)

Knicks (51.52% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-10.5)

Knicks (-10.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Knicks -450, Cavaliers +350

Knicks -450, Cavaliers +350 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSOH

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Bulls (75.38% win probability)

Bulls (75.38% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-16)

Bulls (-16) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Bulls -1408, Wizards +830

Bulls -1408, Wizards +830 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, MNMT

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (75.23% win probability)

Heat (75.23% win probability) Spread: Heat (-13)

Heat (-13) Total: 215

215 Moneyline: Heat -820, Pelicans +570

Heat -820, Pelicans +570 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSUN

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (71.74% win probability)

Mavericks (71.74% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-11)

Mavericks (-11) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Mavericks -599, Raptors +450

Mavericks -599, Raptors +450 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, TSN, WFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.13% win probability)

Nuggets (70.13% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7)

Nuggets (-7) Total: 241

241 Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Grizzlies +250

Nuggets -310, Grizzlies +250 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (83.30% win probability)

Timberwolves (83.30% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-19)

Timberwolves (-19) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -3030, Nets +1300

Timberwolves -3030, Nets +1300 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, WLNY

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.48% win probability)

Thunder (83.48% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Thunder -521, Jazz +390

Thunder -521, Jazz +390 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOK

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Suns (61.64% win probability)

Suns (61.64% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4)

Suns (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Suns -180, Spurs +152

Suns -180, Spurs +152 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, KENS

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (66.63% win probability)

Warriors (66.63% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-13)

Warriors (-13) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Warriors -769, Trail Blazers +540

Warriors -769, Trail Blazers +540 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, KATU, KUNP

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Kings (51.89% win probability)

Kings (51.89% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-6.5)

Clippers (-6.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Clippers -255, Kings +205

Clippers -255, Kings +205 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (50.60% win probability)

Rockets (50.60% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-10)

Lakers (-10) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Lakers -461, Rockets +360

Lakers -461, Rockets +360 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, SCHN

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.