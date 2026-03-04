NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 4
In a Wednesday NBA slate that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Atlanta Hawks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to watch.
Delve into our betting guide for the NBA's upcoming games today.
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.79% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-4.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -184, Knicks +154
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSOK
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (70.60% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-6.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -250, Hornets +205
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.90% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-9.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -450, Jazz +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-PH
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (57.71% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-7.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -319, Grizzlies +260
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (50.66% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-1)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -116, Hawks -104
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSWI
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (76.68% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-12.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -699, Pacers +500
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
