NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 4

In a Wednesday NBA slate that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Atlanta Hawks versus the Milwaukee Bucks is a game to watch.

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.79% win probability)

Knicks (51.79% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-4.5)

Thunder (-4.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Thunder -184, Knicks +154

Thunder -184, Knicks +154 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSOK

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Celtics (70.60% win probability)

Celtics (70.60% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-6.5)

Celtics (-6.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Celtics -250, Hornets +205

Celtics -250, Hornets +205 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.90% win probability)

76ers (68.90% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-9.5)

76ers (-9.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: 76ers -450, Jazz +350

76ers -450, Jazz +350 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-PH

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (57.71% win probability)

Grizzlies (57.71% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-7.5)

Trail Blazers (-7.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -319, Grizzlies +260

Trail Blazers -319, Grizzlies +260 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (50.66% win probability)

Hawks (50.66% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-1)

Bucks (-1) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Bucks -116, Hawks -104

Bucks -116, Hawks -104 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSWI

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (76.68% win probability)

Clippers (76.68% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-12.5)

Clippers (-12.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Clippers -699, Pacers +500

Clippers -699, Pacers +500 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC

