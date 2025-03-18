FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 18

The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to watch on a Tuesday NBA slate that has plenty of competitive contests.

Want to boost your odds before today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (59.27% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-6.5)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Hawks -270, Hornets +220
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-14)
  • Total: 216
  • Moneyline: Celtics -800, Nets +570
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, YES

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (55.79% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-2.5)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Bucks -154, Warriors +130
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSWI

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (57.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-4)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -178, Clippers +150
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSOH

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

