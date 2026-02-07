Bulls vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (33-19) bring a three-game slide into a road matchup with the Chicago Bulls (24-28), losers of three straight as well. The Bulls are underdogs by 5 points in the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. ET (on CHSN and ALT) on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5 230.5 -210 +176

Bulls vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.9%)

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 30-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 52 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 25 of 52 set point totals (48.1%).

When playing at home, Denver owns a worse record against the spread (12-12-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-10-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 24 home matchups (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 28 games (64.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 13-12-1 record) than on the road (.423, 11-15-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (11 times out of 26) than away (14 of 26) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.1 points, 12.1 boards and 10.5 assists per contest, shooting 59.4% from the floor (ninth in league) and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jamal Murray averages 25.9 points, 4.3 boards and 7.5 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 18.6 points for the Bulls, plus 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Matas Buzelis averages 15 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists. He is also sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Tre Jones averages 12.4 points, 3 boards and 5.8 assists. He is draining 55% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jalen Smith provides the Bulls 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

