Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

Pacific Division opponents square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (31-19) host the Golden State Warriors (28-24) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The Warriors are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 224.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 224.5 -154 +130

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (52%)

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers are 27-22-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 24-27-1 this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 28 times out of 52 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on 29 of 52 set point totals (55.8%).

Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread at home (11-9-1) than it does in away games (16-13-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 21 opportunities this season (71.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 29 opportunities (44.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 13-12-1 record) than on the road (.423, 11-15-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.7%, 15 of 26) compared to on the road (53.8%, 14 of 26).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys (fourth in league).

LeBron James averages 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Austin Reaves is averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 boards and 5.9 assists.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 45% of his shots from the field and 38% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Warriors are receiving 8.3 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Moses Moody's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Warriors receive 7.9 points per game from Quinten Post, plus 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Will Richard gets the Warriors 6.8 points, 2.5 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.