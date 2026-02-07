Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The Charlotte Hornets (24-28) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-27) after winning five road games in a row. The Hornets are favored by just 2 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -2 231.5 -132 +112

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (50.3%)

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have registered a 30-21-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 26-27-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 20 times out of 53 chances.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 27 of 53 opportunities (50.9%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed worse at home, covering 13 times in 24 home games, and 17 times in 28 road games.

The Hornets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (33.3%) than games on the road (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 9-15-0 record) than away (.586, 17-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 10 of 24 times at home (41.7%), and 17 of 29 on the road (58.6%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.8 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 63.9% from the floor.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 3.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.2 points for the Hawks, plus 10.6 boards and 8.2 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Hawks are getting 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks receive 16.3 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Hawks are getting 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

