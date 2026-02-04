NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 4

The NBA slate today, which includes the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Toronto Raptors, is not one to miss.

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (63.70% win probability)

Knicks (63.70% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6)

Knicks (-6) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Knicks -230, Nuggets +190

Knicks -230, Nuggets +190 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ALT2, MSG

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (53.13% win probability)

Timberwolves (53.13% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-1)

Timberwolves (-1) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -116, Raptors -104

Timberwolves -116, Raptors -104 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSNX, TSN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.05% win probability)

Bucks (62.05% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-4.5)

Pelicans (-4.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -180, Bucks +152

Pelicans -180, Bucks +152 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.06% win probability)

Rockets (65.06% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6)

Rockets (-6) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Rockets -230, Celtics +190

Rockets -230, Celtics +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SCHN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.91% win probability)

Spurs (54.91% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-2.5)

Thunder (-2.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Thunder -132, Spurs +112

Thunder -132, Spurs +112 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, FDSSW

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (61.79% win probability)

Grizzlies (61.79% win probability) Spread: Kings (-2)

Kings (-2) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Kings -120, Grizzlies +102

Kings -120, Grizzlies +102 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (50.13% win probability)

Cavaliers (50.13% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-1.5)

Cavaliers (-1.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -130, Clippers +110

Cavaliers -130, Clippers +110 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC

