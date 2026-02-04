NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 4
The NBA slate today, which includes the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Toronto Raptors, is not one to miss.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (63.70% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-6)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -230, Nuggets +190
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT2, MSG
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (53.13% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-1)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -116, Raptors -104
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSNX, TSN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.05% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-4.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -180, Bucks +152
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.06% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-6)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -230, Celtics +190
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SCHN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.91% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-2.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -132, Spurs +112
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, FDSSW
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (61.79% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-2)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Kings -120, Grizzlies +102
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (50.13% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-1.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -130, Clippers +110
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
