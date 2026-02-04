Louisville vs Notre Dame College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-11, 2-7 ACC) will visit the Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 ACC) after losing four straight road games.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Louisville win (89.3%)

Louisville vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered 12 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

Notre Dame is 10-11-0 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities in away games.

The Fighting Irish have been better against the spread on the road (4-3-0) than at home (5-6-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, Louisville is 4-5-0 this season.

Notre Dame's ACC record against the spread is 3-6-0.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cardinals have played as a favorite of -2778 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Notre Dame has won 23.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-10).

The Fighting Irish have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 96.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville has a +328 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. It is putting up 86.1 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball and is giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Ryan Conwell's 19.1 points per game lead Louisville and rank 52nd in the nation.

Notre Dame has a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.0 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and is allowing 72.2 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.

Jalen Haralson's 15.5 points per game paces Notre Dame and ranks 248th in the country.

The 38.0 rebounds per game the Cardinals average rank 12th in college basketball, and are 6.9 more than the 31.1 their opponents collect per outing.

Sananda Fru averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 193rd in college basketball) to lead the Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 102nd in the country at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 28.4 their opponents average.

Carson Towt paces the Fighting Irish with 9.5 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball).

Louisville records 106.2 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball), while giving up 87.0 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

The Fighting Irish rank 166th in college basketball with 98.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 239th defensively with 96.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

