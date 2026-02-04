Michigan State vs Minnesota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (19-3, 9-2 Big Ten) on February 4, 2026 at Williams Arena. The contest airs on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Williams Arena

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (77.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan State (-8.5) versus Minnesota on Wednesday. The total is set at 132.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota is 9-13-0 ATS this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record Michigan State racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Spartans have a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-2-0).

The Golden Gophers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Michigan State is 7-4-0 this year.

Minnesota has covered the spread five times in 11 Big Ten games.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has yet to lose any of the 17 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have been a -490 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every game.

Minnesota has won three of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Golden Gophers have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +365 or longer without claiming a victory.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 83.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points conceded last year, Michigan State was 78th in the country on offense and 44th defensively.

On the glass, Michigan State was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.7 per game) last season. It was 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2 per game).

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State was 24th-best in the country last year.

Michigan State committed 10.7 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.4 per game, ranking 135th and 265th, respectively, in the country.

Last year Minnesota scored 68.1 points per game (317th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 69.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Minnesota pulled down 30.4 boards per game (281st-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31.0 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).

Minnesota put up 15.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 69th in college basketball.

Last season Minnesota committed 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.0 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).

