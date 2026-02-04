Houston vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) will host the UCF Knights (17-4, 6-3 Big 12) after winning nine home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (80.9%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Houston-UCF spread (Houston -15.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

UCF has compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

At home, the Cougars have a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

The Knights have been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (7-7-0) this season.

Houston is 6-2-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

UCF's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Houston vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those contests.

The Cougars have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1786 or better.

UCF has won six of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

The Knights have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 94.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in the nation in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last season.

On the boards, Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. It was 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9 per game).

Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in the nation in assists with 12.0 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the country in committing them (8.4 per game) last season. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

UCF ranked 43rd in college basketball with 79.8 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, giving up 80.4 points per game (10th-worst in college basketball).

UCF ranked 12th-worst in the nation with 34.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it grabbed 33.0 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball).

Last year UCF ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.9 per game.

UCF committed 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (79th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!