NCAAB
Houston vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4
The Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) will host the UCF Knights (17-4, 6-3 Big 12) after winning nine home games in a row.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Houston vs. UCF Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Fertitta Center
Houston vs. UCF Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Houston win (80.9%)
Before making a wager on Wednesday's Houston-UCF spread (Houston -15.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Houston has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- UCF has compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this season.
- At home, the Cougars have a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).
- The Knights have been better against the spread on the road (3-2-0) than at home (7-7-0) this season.
- Houston is 6-2-0 against the spread in conference action this season.
- UCF's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-4-0.
Houston vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those contests.
- The Cougars have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1786 or better.
- UCF has won six of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (60%).
- The Knights have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 94.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Houston vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison
- Houston was 182nd in the nation in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last season.
- On the boards, Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. It was 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9 per game).
- Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in the nation in assists with 12.0 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the country in committing them (8.4 per game) last season. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).
- UCF ranked 43rd in college basketball with 79.8 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, giving up 80.4 points per game (10th-worst in college basketball).
- UCF ranked 12th-worst in the nation with 34.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it grabbed 33.0 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball).
- Last year UCF ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.9 per game.
- UCF committed 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (79th-ranked).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!