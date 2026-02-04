Illinois vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Illinois Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (10-12, 2-9 Big Ten) on February 4, 2026 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (86.3%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Illinois-Northwestern spread (Illinois -14.5) or total (151.5 points).

Illinois vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has compiled a 14-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northwestern has covered eight times in 22 matchups with a spread this year.

Against the spread, the Fighting Illini have played worse at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and five times in six road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-8-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Illinois is 7-4-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Northwestern's Big Ten record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have been a -1695 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Northwestern has gone 1-7 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Wildcats have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +890 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 94.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Illinois was the ninth-best squad in the nation (83.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 263rd (74.8 points conceded per game).

Last season, Illinois was best in college basketball in rebounds (39.7 per game) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

With 14.9 assists per game last year, Illinois was 83rd in the nation.

Illinois was 215th in the country in turnovers per game (11.4) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5) last year.

Northwestern averaged 72.4 points per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 69.2 points per contest (85th-ranked).

Northwestern ranked 266th in college basketball with 30.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 30.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Northwestern ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.5 per game.

Northwestern forced 12.6 turnovers per game last season (67th-ranked in college basketball), but it committed just 9.3 turnovers per contest (25th-best).

