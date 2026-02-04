BYU vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Big 12 action on Wednesday will see the the No. 16 BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-6, 3-5 Big 12) at Gallagher-Iba Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (58%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's BYU-Oklahoma State spread (BYU -6.5) or total (169.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU is 9-12-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma State is 10-11-0 ATS this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Oklahoma State is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 7-8 ATS record BYU puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

At home, the Cougars have a better record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (1-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cowboys have a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than on the road (.750, 3-1-0).

BYU has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Oklahoma State has four wins against the spread in eight Big 12 games this season.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has yet to lose any of the 12 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -295 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 2-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Cowboys have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer without winning.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 74.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

BYU vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, BYU was the 24th-best squad in the country (81.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 199th (72.6 points conceded per game).

On the boards, BYU was 84th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) last year. It was 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8 per game).

Last season BYU was 10th-best in college basketball in assists with 17.2 per game.

Last year, BYU was 215th in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

Oklahoma State scored 73.0 points per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 76.3 points per contest (299th-ranked).

Oklahoma State ranked 239th in the nation with 30.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 211th with 31.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Oklahoma State ranked 245th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.7 per game.

Oklahoma State ranked 23rd-best in the country by forcing 14.0 turnovers per game. It ranked 332nd in college basketball by averaging 13.1 turnovers per contest.

