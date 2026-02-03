NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 3
In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see.
Want to improve your chances before today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (69.06% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-4)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -180, Nuggets +152
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, ALT
Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (52.65% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-4)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -162, Jazz +136
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ, Jazz+
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.78% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -699, Wizards +500
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (69.54% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-4.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Heat -178, Hawks +150
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (63.50% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-8)
- Moneyline: Lakers -319, Nets +260
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, SportsNet LA
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (53.35% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -152, Bucks +128
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.57% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-7.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -290, Mavericks +230
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KFAA, NBCS-BOS
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.96% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -270, Magic +220
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (70.98% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -134, 76ers +114
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH+
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (60.04% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Suns -166, Trail Blazers +140
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KUNP, AZFamily
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
