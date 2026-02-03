NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 3

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see.

Want to improve your chances before today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Pistons (69.06% win probability)

Pistons (69.06% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4)

Pistons (-4) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Pistons -180, Nuggets +152

Pistons -180, Nuggets +152 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, ALT

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Jazz (52.65% win probability)

Jazz (52.65% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-4)

Pacers (-4) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Pacers -162, Jazz +136

Pacers -162, Jazz +136 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ, Jazz+

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.78% win probability)

Knicks (80.78% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Knicks -699, Wizards +500

Knicks -699, Wizards +500 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Heat (69.54% win probability)

Heat (69.54% win probability) Spread: Heat (-4.5)

Heat (-4.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Heat -178, Hawks +150

Heat -178, Hawks +150 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (63.50% win probability)

Lakers (63.50% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-8)

Lakers (-8) Moneyline: Lakers -319, Nets +260

Lakers -319, Nets +260 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SportsNet LA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bucks (53.35% win probability)

Bucks (53.35% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3)

Bulls (-3) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Bulls -152, Bucks +128

Bulls -152, Bucks +128 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.57% win probability)

Celtics (65.57% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Celtics -290, Mavericks +230

Celtics -290, Mavericks +230 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KFAA, NBCS-BOS

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.96% win probability)

Thunder (82.96% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7)

Thunder (-7) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Thunder -270, Magic +220

Thunder -270, Magic +220 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (70.98% win probability)

Warriors (70.98% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Warriors -134, 76ers +114

Warriors -134, 76ers +114 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH+

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (60.04% win probability)

Suns (60.04% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Suns -166, Trail Blazers +140

Suns -166, Trail Blazers +140 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KUNP, AZFamily

