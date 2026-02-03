FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 3

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see.

Want to improve your chances before today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (69.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-4)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -180, Nuggets +152
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, ALT

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Jazz (52.65% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-4)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -162, Jazz +136
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -699, Wizards +500
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (69.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-4.5)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -178, Hawks +150
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (63.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-8)
  • Moneyline: Lakers -319, Nets +260
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, SportsNet LA

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (53.35% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-3)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -152, Bucks +128
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.57% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-7.5)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -290, Mavericks +230
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KFAA, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-7)
  • Total: 219.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -270, Magic +220
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSFL

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (70.98% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -134, 76ers +114
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH+

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (60.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4.5)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -166, Trail Blazers +140
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, KUNP, AZFamily

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup