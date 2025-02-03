NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 3

The NBA slate today, which includes the Orlando Magic taking on the Golden State Warriors, is sure to please.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Hornets (68.86% win probability)

Hornets (68.86% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-4)

Hornets (-4) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Hornets -176, Wizards +148

Hornets -176, Wizards +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (55.34% win probability)

Pistons (55.34% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3.5)

Pistons (-3.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Pistons -172, Hawks +144

Pistons -172, Hawks +144 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (64.81% win probability)

Knicks (64.81% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Knicks -230, Rockets +190

Knicks -230, Rockets +190 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, MSG

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.23% win probability)

Thunder (80.23% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10)

Thunder (-10) Total: 232

232 Moneyline: Thunder -461, Bucks +360

Thunder -461, Bucks +360 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSWI

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.64% win probability)

Grizzlies (75.64% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)

Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -230, Spurs +190

Grizzlies -230, Spurs +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.95% win probability)

Timberwolves (63.95% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5)

Timberwolves (-4.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -198, Kings +166

Timberwolves -198, Kings +166 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSN

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (66.19% win probability)

Pacers (66.19% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Pacers -255, Jazz +210

Pacers -255, Jazz +210 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSIN

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.66% win probability)

Nuggets (81.66% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-11.5)

Nuggets (-11.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -621, Pelicans +460

Nuggets -621, Pelicans +460 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, Gulf Coast Sports

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (61.22% win probability)

Suns (61.22% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -186, Trail Blazers +156

Suns -186, Trail Blazers +156 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, AZFamily

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Warriors (57.81% win probability)

Warriors (57.81% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Warriors -142, Magic +120

Warriors -142, Magic +120 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSFL

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

