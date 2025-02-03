NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 3
The NBA slate today, which includes the Orlando Magic taking on the Golden State Warriors, is sure to please.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (68.86% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-4)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -176, Wizards +148
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (55.34% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -172, Hawks +144
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (64.81% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -230, Rockets +190
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, MSG
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (80.23% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10)
- Total: 232
- Moneyline: Thunder -461, Bucks +360
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSWI
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.64% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -230, Spurs +190
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (63.95% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -198, Kings +166
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSN
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (66.19% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-6.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -255, Jazz +210
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSIN
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.66% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-11.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -621, Pelicans +460
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, Gulf Coast Sports
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (61.22% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -186, Trail Blazers +156
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, AZFamily
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (57.81% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
- Total: 211.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -142, Magic +120
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSFL
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
