NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 25

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 25

The NBA slate today, which includes the Golden State Warriors versus the Memphis Grizzlies, should provide some fireworks.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (60.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-7.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -290, Thunder +235
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOK, ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -162, Grizzlies +136
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-7.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -290, Raptors +235
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TSN, FDSSW

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (65.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -334, Bucks +270
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI, WMLW

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (88.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-14.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -901, Kings +610
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -164, Celtics +138
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ALT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

