NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 25

The NBA slate today, which includes the Golden State Warriors versus the Memphis Grizzlies, should provide some fireworks.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Pistons (60.38% win probability)

Pistons (60.38% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-7.5)

Pistons (-7.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Pistons -290, Thunder +235

Pistons -290, Thunder +235 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOK, ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.34% win probability)

Grizzlies (53.34% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Warriors -162, Grizzlies +136

Warriors -162, Grizzlies +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.34% win probability)

Spurs (63.34% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-7.5)

Spurs (-7.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Spurs -290, Raptors +235

Spurs -290, Raptors +235 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSSW

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (65.14% win probability)

Cavaliers (65.14% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -334, Bucks +270

Cavaliers -334, Bucks +270 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI, WMLW

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Rockets (88.05% win probability)

Rockets (88.05% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-14.5)

Rockets (-14.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Rockets -901, Kings +610

Rockets -901, Kings +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.11% win probability)

Nuggets (61.11% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4)

Nuggets (-4) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -164, Celtics +138

Nuggets -164, Celtics +138 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ALT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

