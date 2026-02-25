NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 25
The NBA slate today, which includes the Golden State Warriors versus the Memphis Grizzlies, should provide some fireworks.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (60.38% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-7.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -290, Thunder +235
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSOK, ESPN
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.34% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-3.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -162, Grizzlies +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.34% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-7.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -290, Raptors +235
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSW
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (65.14% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -334, Bucks +270
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSWI, WMLW
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (88.05% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-14.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -901, Kings +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.11% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -164, Celtics +138
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.