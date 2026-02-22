NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.33% win probability)

Thunder (73.33% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -138, Thunder +118

Cavaliers -138, Thunder +118 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (53.21% win probability)

Raptors (53.21% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-3.5)

Raptors (-3.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Raptors -164, Bucks +138

Raptors -164, Bucks +138 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, TSN

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Hawks (72.41% win probability)

Hawks (72.41% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-8.5)

Hawks (-8.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Hawks -355, Nets +285

Hawks -355, Nets +285 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (50.53% win probability)

Nuggets (50.53% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -176, Warriors +148

Nuggets -176, Warriors +148 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (53.00% win probability)

Mavericks (53.00% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-3)

Mavericks (-3) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -144, Pacers +122

Mavericks -144, Pacers +122 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, KFAA

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Hornets (73.37% win probability)

Hornets (73.37% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-11.5)

Hornets (-11.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Hornets -521, Wizards +400

Hornets -521, Wizards +400 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.23% win probability)

Celtics (55.23% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Celtics -124, Lakers +106

Celtics -124, Lakers +106 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.93% win probability)

Timberwolves (79.93% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-8)

Timberwolves (-8) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, 76ers +240

Timberwolves -295, 76ers +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-PH

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.28% win probability)

Knicks (68.28% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-10.5)

Knicks (-10.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Knicks -461, Bulls +360

Knicks -461, Bulls +360 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, MSG

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Suns (69.06% win probability)

Suns (69.06% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-3)

Trail Blazers (-3) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -152, Suns +128

Trail Blazers -152, Suns +128 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.88% win probability)

Clippers (63.88% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4)

Clippers (-4) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Clippers -184, Magic +154

Clippers -184, Magic +154 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, KTLA, FDSSC, NBA TV

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.