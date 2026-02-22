NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.33% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -138, Thunder +118
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (53.21% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -164, Bucks +138
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, TSN
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (72.41% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-8.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -355, Nets +285
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, YES
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (50.53% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -176, Warriors +148
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (53.00% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-3)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -144, Pacers +122
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, KFAA
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (73.37% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-11.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -521, Wizards +400
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.23% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-1.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -124, Lakers +106
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.93% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-8)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, 76ers +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-PH
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.28% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-10.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -461, Bulls +360
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, MSG
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Suns (69.06% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-3)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -152, Suns +128
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, AZFamily, Suns+
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.88% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -184, Magic +154
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, KTLA, FDSSC, NBA TV
