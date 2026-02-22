FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 22

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -138, Thunder +118
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (53.21% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -164, Bucks +138
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSWI, TSN

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (72.41% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-8.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -355, Nets +285
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (50.53% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -176, Warriors +148
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (53.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-3)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -144, Pacers +122
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, KFAA

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (73.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-11.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -521, Wizards +400
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-1.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -124, Lakers +106
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-8)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, 76ers +240
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-PH

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-10.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -461, Bulls +360
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, MSG

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (69.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-3)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -152, Suns +128
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, AZFamily, Suns+

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-4)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -184, Magic +154
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, KTLA, FDSSC, NBA TV

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

