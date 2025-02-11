NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 11

The NBA schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.06% win probability)

76ers (68.06% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-9)

76ers (-9) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: 76ers -350, Raptors +280

76ers -350, Raptors +280 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, TSN

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (50.02% win probability)

Pacers (50.02% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1)

Knicks (-1) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Knicks -126, Pacers +108

Knicks -126, Pacers +108 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, MAX

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.61% win probability)

Pistons (50.61% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Pistons -188, Bulls +158

Pistons -188, Bulls +158 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (60.46% win probability)

Grizzlies (60.46% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-4)

Grizzlies (-4) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -174, Suns +146

Grizzlies -174, Suns +146 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

