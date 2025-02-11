FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 11

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 11

The NBA schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.06% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-9)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -350, Raptors +280
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, TSN

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (50.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -126, Pacers +108
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, MSG, truTV, MAX

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (50.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -188, Bulls +158
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (60.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-4)
  • Total: 243.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -174, Suns +146
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

