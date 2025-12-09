FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (59.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-1)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -112, Heat -104
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (60.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-4.5)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -188, Raptors +158
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

