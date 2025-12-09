NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 9

Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Magic (59.87% win probability)

Magic (59.87% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1)

Magic (-1) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Magic -112, Heat -104

Magic -112, Heat -104 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (60.80% win probability)

Knicks (60.80% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4.5)

Knicks (-4.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Knicks -188, Raptors +158

Knicks -188, Raptors +158 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

