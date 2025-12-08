NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 8

Today's NBA slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important matchups today below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.28% win probability)

Pacers (64.28% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pacers -162, Kings +136

Pacers -162, Kings +136 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-CA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.67% win probability)

Timberwolves (71.67% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)

Timberwolves (-9.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -420, Suns +330

Timberwolves -420, Suns +330 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSN, AZFamily, Suns+

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (72.03% win probability)

Spurs (72.03% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-9.5)

Spurs (-9.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Spurs -429, Pelicans +340

Spurs -429, Pelicans +340 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW

