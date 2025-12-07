NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 7
The outings in a Sunday NBA lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Golden State Warriors taking on the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (71.38% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -158, Magic +134
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (63.83% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-2)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -126, Raptors +108
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.65% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-1)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -118, Trail Blazers +100
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (67.71% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-10.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -420, Hornets +330
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, ALT
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (50.95% win probability)
- Moneyline: Bulls , Warriors
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, NBCS-BA
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (54.87% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-4)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -162, 76ers +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.04% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-11.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -559, Jazz +420
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSOK
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.