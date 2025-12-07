NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 7

The outings in a Sunday NBA lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Golden State Warriors taking on the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Knicks (71.38% win probability)

Knicks (71.38% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Knicks -158, Magic +134

Knicks -158, Magic +134 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (63.83% win probability)

Celtics (63.83% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-2)

Celtics (-2) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Celtics -126, Raptors +108

Celtics -126, Raptors +108 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.65% win probability)

Grizzlies (75.65% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-1)

Grizzlies (-1) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -118, Trail Blazers +100

Grizzlies -118, Trail Blazers +100 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (67.71% win probability)

Nuggets (67.71% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-10.5)

Nuggets (-10.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -420, Hornets +330

Nuggets -420, Hornets +330 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, ALT

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Bulls (50.95% win probability)

Bulls (50.95% win probability) Moneyline: Bulls , Warriors

Bulls , Warriors Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (54.87% win probability)

Lakers (54.87% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4)

Lakers (-4) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Lakers -162, 76ers +136

Lakers -162, 76ers +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (82.04% win probability)

Thunder (82.04% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-11.5)

Thunder (-11.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Thunder -559, Jazz +420

Thunder -559, Jazz +420 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSOK

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.