Clippers at Kings Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Sacramento Kings?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Clippers at Kings Predictions, Props and Best Bets

Given what the Clippers just did at the trade deadline -- dealing away James Harden and Ivica Zubac -- it's hard to know what to expect from them today. I think we can feel pretty confident in LA being a fairly poor team moving forward. But will they be bad enough tonight to lose to the Kings? I think so.

Without Harden and Zubac last time out, the Clips got slaughtered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing 124-91 at home. LA is not expected to have Darius Garland or Bennedict Mathurin tonight, so they should have to roll out a very similar group to what they did in that Cavs game.

The Kings, of course, are not good. They've lost 10 in a row. But a home matchup against the depleted Clippers is a red-carpet spot for the Kings to snap that skid. Plus, they've been halfway decent at home lately, going 4-4 over their previous eight home outings.

The departure of Zubac should lead to a solid role for Yanic Konan Niederhauser the rest of this season, and he can clear 13.5 combined points plus rebounds (PR) against Sacramento.

YKN -- not sure if he goes by that but I'm rolling with it -- hasn't gotten much run this season but has flashed at times. For the year, he's averaging 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. But he showed out with the Clips short-handed in said loss to Cleveland, amassing 10 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

Niederhauser has played at least 20 minutes in four games this season. Here are his PR totals in those games: 18, 21, 16 and 22.

With how volatile things are for the Clippers, it's far from a lock that YKN sees 20-plus minutes today. But LA is low on bodies, and he's the backup center now behind Brook Lopez. I think he'll see enough playing time against the Kings to surpass 13.5 PR.

