NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 27

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Houston Rockets is one of many compelling options on today's NBA slate.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.87% win probability)

Knicks (55.87% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7)

Knicks (-7) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Knicks -295, Magic +240

Knicks -295, Magic +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.32% win probability)

Celtics (82.32% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-12)

Celtics (-12) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Celtics -621, Pacers +460

Celtics -621, Pacers +460 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FDSIN

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Nets (52.11% win probability)

Nets (52.11% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-6.5)

Spurs (-6.5) Total: 214

214 Moneyline: Spurs -255, Nets +210

Spurs -255, Nets +210 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSW

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.25% win probability)

Rockets (53.25% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-1)

Rockets (-1) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Rockets -112, Timberwolves -104

Rockets -112, Timberwolves -104 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSNX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.25% win probability)

Grizzlies (55.25% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-9.5)

Grizzlies (-9.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -429, Pelicans +340

Grizzlies -429, Pelicans +340 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (51.65% win probability)

Mavericks (51.65% win probability) Spread: Suns (-2)

Suns (-2) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Suns -124, Mavericks +106

Suns -124, Mavericks +106 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, KFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.26% win probability)

Nuggets (56.26% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Cavaliers -142, Nuggets +120

Cavaliers -142, Nuggets +120 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSOH

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Clippers (59.32% win probability)

Clippers (59.32% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4.5)

Clippers (-4.5) Total: 213

213 Moneyline: Clippers -176, Warriors +148

Clippers -176, Warriors +148 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSSC

