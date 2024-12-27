FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 27

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Houston Rockets is one of many compelling options on today's NBA slate.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-7)
  • Total: 212.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -295, Magic +240
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-12)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -621, Pacers +460
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FDSIN

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (52.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-6.5)
  • Total: 214
  • Moneyline: Spurs -255, Nets +210
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, FDSSW

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-1)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -112, Timberwolves -104
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSNX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-9.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -429, Pelicans +340
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (51.65% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-2)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -124, Mavericks +106
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, KFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.26% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -142, Nuggets +120
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSOH

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (59.32% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-4.5)
  • Total: 213
  • Moneyline: Clippers -176, Warriors +148
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

