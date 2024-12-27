NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 27
The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Houston Rockets is one of many compelling options on today's NBA slate.
Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.87% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-7)
- Total: 212.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -295, Magic +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.32% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-12)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -621, Pacers +460
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FDSIN
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Nets (52.11% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-6.5)
- Total: 214
- Moneyline: Spurs -255, Nets +210
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSW
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.25% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-1)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -112, Timberwolves -104
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSNX
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.25% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-9.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -429, Pelicans +340
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (51.65% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-2)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Suns -124, Mavericks +106
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, KFAA
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.26% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -142, Nuggets +120
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSOH
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (59.32% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4.5)
- Total: 213
- Moneyline: Clippers -176, Warriors +148
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, FDSSC
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.