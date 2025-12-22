NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 22

The Dallas Mavericks versus the New Orleans Pelicans is one of many solid options on today's NBA schedule.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.16% win probability)

Cavaliers (84.16% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-9.5)

Cavaliers (-9.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Hornets +280

Cavaliers -350, Hornets +280 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.97% win probability)

Celtics (76.97% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Celtics -481, Pacers +370

Celtics -481, Pacers +370 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (59.91% win probability)

Mavericks (59.91% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-1)

Pelicans (-1) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -118, Mavericks +100

Pelicans -118, Mavericks +100 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (85.18% win probability)

Nuggets (85.18% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-14.5)

Nuggets (-14.5) Total: 247.5

247.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -901, Jazz +610

Nuggets -901, Jazz +610 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.84% win probability)

Thunder (76.84% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-16.5)

Thunder (-16.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Thunder -1351, Grizzlies +810

Thunder -1351, Grizzlies +810 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (65.62% win probability)

Pistons (65.62% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5.5)

Pistons (-5.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pistons -235, Trail Blazers +194

Pistons -235, Trail Blazers +194 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSDET

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.62% win probability)

Warriors (60.62% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-5.5)

Warriors (-5.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Warriors -220, Magic +184

Warriors -220, Magic +184 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSFL

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.