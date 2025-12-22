NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 22
The Dallas Mavericks versus the New Orleans Pelicans is one of many solid options on today's NBA schedule.
Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (84.16% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-9.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Hornets +280
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOH
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.97% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -481, Pacers +370
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (59.91% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-1)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -118, Mavericks +100
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (85.18% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-14.5)
- Total: 247.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -901, Jazz +610
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT, KTVD
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.84% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-16.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -1351, Grizzlies +810
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSOK
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (65.62% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -235, Trail Blazers +194
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSDET
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.62% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -220, Magic +184
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSFL
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.