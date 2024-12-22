FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 22

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 22

Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (60.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-3)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Kings -154, Pacers +130
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSIN

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-9)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Rockets -391, Raptors +310
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.98% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-10)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -481, Pelicans +370
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, ALT2

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

