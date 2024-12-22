NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 22
Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Kings (60.80% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-3)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Kings -154, Pacers +130
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSIN
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.03% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-9)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Rockets -391, Raptors +310
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, TSN
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.98% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-10)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -481, Pelicans +370
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, ALT2
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.