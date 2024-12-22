NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 22

Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Kings (60.80% win probability)

Kings (60.80% win probability) Spread: Kings (-3)

Kings (-3) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Kings -154, Pacers +130

Kings -154, Pacers +130 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSIN

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (65.03% win probability)

Rockets (65.03% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-9)

Rockets (-9) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Rockets -391, Raptors +310

Rockets -391, Raptors +310 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.98% win probability)

Nuggets (62.98% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-10)

Nuggets (-10) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -481, Pelicans +370

Nuggets -481, Pelicans +370 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, ALT2

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

