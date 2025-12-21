NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 21
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Toronto Raptors taking on the Brooklyn Nets, is sure to please.
Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (60.34% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-4.5)
- Total: 246.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -176, Bulls +148
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.96% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -319, Heat +260
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, MSG
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Nets (51.76% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -172, Nets +144
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, TSN
Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (80.05% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-15.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -1099, Wizards +700
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSW
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.56% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-12)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -699, Bucks +500
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSNX, FDSWI
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (68.68% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-12)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -621, Kings +460
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
