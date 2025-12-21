NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 21

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Toronto Raptors taking on the Brooklyn Nets, is sure to please.

Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Hawks (60.34% win probability)

Hawks (60.34% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-4.5)

Hawks (-4.5) Total: 246.5

246.5 Moneyline: Hawks -176, Bulls +148

Hawks -176, Bulls +148 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.96% win probability)

Knicks (74.96% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8)

Knicks (-8) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Knicks -319, Heat +260

Knicks -319, Heat +260 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Nets (51.76% win probability)

Nets (51.76% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-3.5)

Raptors (-3.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Raptors -172, Nets +144

Raptors -172, Nets +144 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, TSN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (80.05% win probability)

Spurs (80.05% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-15.5)

Spurs (-15.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Spurs -1099, Wizards +700

Spurs -1099, Wizards +700 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSW

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.56% win probability)

Timberwolves (73.56% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-12)

Timberwolves (-12) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -699, Bucks +500

Timberwolves -699, Bucks +500 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSNX, FDSWI

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (68.68% win probability)

Rockets (68.68% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-12)

Rockets (-12) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Rockets -621, Kings +460

Rockets -621, Kings +460 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.