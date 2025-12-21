FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 21

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Toronto Raptors taking on the Brooklyn Nets, is sure to please.

Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (60.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-4.5)
  • Total: 246.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -176, Bulls +148
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, CHSN

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-8)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -319, Heat +260
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (51.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-3.5)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -172, Nets +144
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, TSN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (80.05% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-15.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -1099, Wizards +700
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSW

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (73.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-12)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -699, Bucks +500
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSNX, FDSWI

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (68.68% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-12)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -621, Kings +460
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup