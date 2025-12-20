NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 20
The NBA slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Houston Rockets taking on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.47% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -112, Rockets -104
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, ALT, NBA TV
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (56.40% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-2)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -126, Raptors +108
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, TSN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.89% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-3.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -164, Pacers +138
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, WALV
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (50.42% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-2)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -134, Mavericks +114
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, NBCS-PH
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (79.15% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-10.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -450, Hornets +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET, NBA TV
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (85.34% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-11)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -481, Wizards +370
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT, WMC-TV
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.95% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -225, Suns +188
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, AZFamily, Suns+
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (64.46% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-8)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Magic -290, Jazz +235
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSFL
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Kings (54.84% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -198, Kings +166
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (57.00% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-2.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -134, Clippers +114
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, NBA TV
