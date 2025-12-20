NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 20

The NBA slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Houston Rockets taking on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (55.47% win probability)

Nuggets (55.47% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1)

Nuggets (-1) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -112, Rockets -104

Nuggets -112, Rockets -104 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, ALT, NBA TV

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (56.40% win probability)

Celtics (56.40% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-2)

Celtics (-2) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Celtics -126, Raptors +108

Celtics -126, Raptors +108 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.89% win probability)

Pacers (65.89% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-3.5)

Pelicans (-3.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -164, Pacers +138

Pelicans -164, Pacers +138 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, WALV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (50.42% win probability)

Mavericks (50.42% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2)

76ers (-2) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: 76ers -134, Mavericks +114

76ers -134, Mavericks +114 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, NBCS-PH

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Pistons (79.15% win probability)

Pistons (79.15% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-10.5)

Pistons (-10.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pistons -450, Hornets +350

Pistons -450, Hornets +350 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET, NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (85.34% win probability)

Grizzlies (85.34% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-11)

Grizzlies (-11) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -481, Wizards +370

Grizzlies -481, Wizards +370 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MNMT, WMC-TV

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Warriors (67.95% win probability)

Warriors (67.95% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-5.5)

Warriors (-5.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Warriors -225, Suns +188

Warriors -225, Suns +188 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, AZFamily, Suns+

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (64.46% win probability)

Magic (64.46% win probability) Spread: Magic (-8)

Magic (-8) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Magic -290, Jazz +235

Magic -290, Jazz +235 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSFL

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Kings (54.84% win probability)

Kings (54.84% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-5)

Trail Blazers (-5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -198, Kings +166

Trail Blazers -198, Kings +166 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (57.00% win probability)

Clippers (57.00% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-2.5)

Lakers (-2.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Lakers -134, Clippers +114

Lakers -134, Clippers +114 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, NBA TV

