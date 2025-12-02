NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 2
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks taking on the Boston Celtics.
Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups in the article below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (75.12% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-13)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -769, Wizards +540
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.41% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-5.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -220, Trail Blazers +184
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, TSN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.31% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -220, Grizzlies +184
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.68% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-10)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -490, Pelicans +380
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSNX, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (64.20% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-1)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -108, Knicks -108
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (54.81% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-12)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -621, Warriors +460
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
