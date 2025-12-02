NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 2

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks taking on the Boston Celtics.

Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups in the article below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: 76ers (75.12% win probability)

76ers (75.12% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-13)

76ers (-13) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: 76ers -769, Wizards +540

76ers -769, Wizards +540 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (67.41% win probability)

Raptors (67.41% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-5.5)

Raptors (-5.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Raptors -220, Trail Blazers +184

Raptors -220, Trail Blazers +184 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, TSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Spurs (54.31% win probability)

Spurs (54.31% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5)

Spurs (-5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Spurs -220, Grizzlies +184

Spurs -220, Grizzlies +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.68% win probability)

Timberwolves (77.68% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10)

Timberwolves (-10) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -490, Pelicans +380

Timberwolves -490, Pelicans +380 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSNX, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (64.20% win probability)

Celtics (64.20% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-1)

Celtics (-1) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Celtics -108, Knicks -108

Celtics -108, Knicks -108 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (54.81% win probability)

Thunder (54.81% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-12)

Thunder (-12) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Thunder -621, Warriors +460

Thunder -621, Warriors +460 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

